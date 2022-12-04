Steve Kerr caught tampering with opposing player?

A clip of Steve Kerr talking with an opposing player has gone viral, and some believe the Golden State Warriors coach was caught tampering during the exchange.

Kerr’s Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 119-111 on Friday night. Alex Caruso only had 2 points in 28 minutes for the Bulls, but Kerr still seems to be a big fan of the guard.

After the game, the two were seen talking as Kerr had his arm around Caruso.

Alex Caruso for James Wiseman. Who says no? pic.twitter.com/LgiIsyMhHp — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 3, 2022

Many people suspected there was tampering based on what the coach said. They were trying to read lips and believe Kerr said to Caruso, “I would love to have you, man.”

We don’t know for certain if that’s what Kerr said. Even if that were what he said, there would need to be proof that Kerr was talking about having Caruso on the Warriors and not over at his house for dinner.

But for the record, a coach telling an opposing player “I’d love to have you on my team” would definitively qualify as tampering.