Steve Kerr clarifies viral video with Alex Caruso

Did Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr tamper with Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso back in December?

Following a 119-111 Warriors win, a video emerged of Kerr with his arm Caruso. The two appeared deeply engaged and it immediately raised questions about the ethicality of their discussion. Some were quick to accuse Kerr of tampering, assuming he mouthed the words, “I would love to have you, man.”

Alex Caruso for James Wiseman. Who says no? pic.twitter.com/LgiIsyMhHp — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 3, 2022

As it turns out, those were the words that left Kerr’s lips. It’s something he admits, but it’s also something that was very much taken out of context.

When Kerr told Caruso they’d “love to have him,” he wasn’t talking about the Warriors. Rather, the Athletic reports that he was talking about Team USA, which he will coach at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines and then again next year at the Summer Olympics.

The Warriors certainly could have found a use for Caruso as well, but they ultimately reacquired Gary Payton II. Still, his stout defense and toughness will be a welcomed addition to Team USA, assuming he does end up on the roster.

For now, it’s unclear if that will happen but in Kerr’s own words, they’d welcome the “Bald Mamba” with open arms.