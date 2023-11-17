Steve Kerr condemns Draymond Green for choking incident

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr weighed in Thursday on the recent altercation between Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert.

Green had the NBA community in a frenzy Tuesday when he placed Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during an on-court flare-up (video here).

The NBA suspended Green for five games, beginning with the Warriors’ Thursday night contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

Kerr was asked during the pregame press conference Thursday about his thoughts on the entire ordeal. The longtime Warriors coach condemned Green’s “inexcusable” actions and called the length of the suspension “deserved.”

“He definitely took it too far. … It was a terrible visual. For the league, for Draymond, for everybody. Draymond was wrong. He knows that. It’s a bad look. The five games is deserved,” said the Warriors coach.

Kerr added that he doesn’t believe Gobert was completely faultless during the incident. Gobert was seen trying to restrain Warriors star Klay Thompson during the fracas.

Kerr noted that the proper etiquette during such an incident is to restrain your own teammates rather than opposing players.

Green’s next chance to suit up will be on November 28 when the Warriors visit the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.