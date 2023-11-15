Draymond Green ejected after chokehold on Rudy Gobert

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected Tuesday after an altercation with Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels were also ejected from the contest held at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

Thompson and McDaniels got tangled up just two minutes into the contest. Gobert appeared to be attempting to restrain Thompson in order to prevent the incident from escalating further.

Green saw Gobert grab Thompson and proceeded to grapple the T-Wolves big man from behind. Green had the Frenchman in a chokehold and dragged him several feet across the floor as several players and personnel tried to defuse the situation.

THINGS GETTING CHIPPY BETWEEN THE WARRIORS AND THE TIMBERWOLVES ALREADY 😱 Draymond Green had Rudy Gobert in a chokehold 😳pic.twitter.com/GRqleoD3e7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

Here are a few other angles of the altercation.

Draymond Green should be suspended. This is the type behavior the NBA should be punishing. Not players flexing after a poster dunk. pic.twitter.com/RzeALrNj55 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 15, 2023

why did draymond do this LMFAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/PgcTNeEOUB — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) November 15, 2023

Green and Gobert have had their issues in the past. But the scene on Tuesday brought things to an entirely different level.