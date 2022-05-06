Steve Kerr roasts media for hyping up new ‘death lineup’

The Golden State Warriors have done a lot of lineup juggling during the playoffs. One lineup that won a lot of fans is the team’s new so-called “death lineup,” though the bubble on that burst some.

Steve Kerr made clear Thursday that he was not the one that hyped up the new “death lineup,” jokingly blaming the media for the fixation on the new five-man unit.

Steve Kerr again (half jokingly, I think) goes in on media when asked about recent struggles of Curry, Poole, Thompson, Wiggins, Green lineup. "You guys are the ones who were trying to figure out the nickname for a group that had played 11 minutes together.” — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) May 5, 2022

The lineup in question consisted of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green. That much-hyped lineup was dominant in the first-round series against Denver, and Kerr even gave them the start in Game 5 of that series. However, the Memphis Grizzlies have been able to exploit the five-man unit in a way Denver did not.

The Warriors are back to the drawing board again after Gary Payton II’s injury threw another wrench into things. Kerr is a little bit frustrated with things, clearly, and the media has to hear about at least a little bit of it.