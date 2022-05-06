 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 5, 2022

Steve Kerr roasts media for hyping up new ‘death lineup’

May 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
Steve Kerr looks on from the sideline

Jan 18, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have done a lot of lineup juggling during the playoffs. One lineup that won a lot of fans is the team’s new so-called “death lineup,” though the bubble on that burst some.

Steve Kerr made clear Thursday that he was not the one that hyped up the new “death lineup,” jokingly blaming the media for the fixation on the new five-man unit.

The lineup in question consisted of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green. That much-hyped lineup was dominant in the first-round series against Denver, and Kerr even gave them the start in Game 5 of that series. However, the Memphis Grizzlies have been able to exploit the five-man unit in a way Denver did not.

The Warriors are back to the drawing board again after Gary Payton II’s injury threw another wrench into things. Kerr is a little bit frustrated with things, clearly, and the media has to hear about at least a little bit of it.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus