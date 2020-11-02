Steve Kerr has appropriately flipped on the Lakers

Kerr grew up in the Los Angeles area and was a fan of the hometown teams. Because of that, he couldn’t help but be happy about the Dodgers winning the World Series last week. However, he humorously added that he has ditched the Lakers.

Steve Kerr thrilled seeing the Dodgers win a World Series again after 32 years. It took him two years after becoming Warriors coach to admit his love for L.A. pic.twitter.com/Aa3EpTDBU8 — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) October 31, 2020

“That was the team I cheered for. That stuff sticks with you. It just stays in your blood. Although I will say I was a Laker fan for most of my childhood, and now I can’t stand them,” Kerr joked. “So, things change.”

Of course Kerr should no longer like the Lakers. He played in the NBA for 15 seasons, never once with the Lakers. And he is the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, who are rivals with the Lakers. Now he’s not afraid to call them out.

