Steve Kerr jabs NBA over 1 Finals issue

If you think the start times to the NBA Finals games are getting later and later, you are not alone. Even one of the big participants seems to recognize just how late the start times are.

The Warriors caught an issue with one of the baskets at TD Garden in Boston ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday (details here). The issue was spotted well over an hour before the game, allowing for plenty of time to fix the matter.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr joked that there was something else aiding the effor to fix the basket prior to tip-off.

Steve Kerr: “It’s a good thing the game starts at midnight. Plenty of time to fix it.” https://t.co/F0IUr7nHR3 — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 8, 2022

“It’s a good thing the game starts at midnight. Plenty of time to fix it,” Kerr joked.

He’s not wrong.

Wednesday’s Game 3 was scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m. ET (with tip-off likely coming after that). That means the game won’t wind down until near midnight.

Though the start time works fine for viewers on the West Coast, which is where the Warriors’ home city is, the late start is not so favorable for those in the rest of the country. Starting a game so late makes it extremely difficult for youngsters to watch the game, not to mention people who have work the next morning. You almost need a nap to make it through such a late game.