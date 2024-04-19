Steve Kerr has stern message for Warriors fans frustrated with Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently came to the defense of his team’s controversial star Draymond Green.

Kerr appeared on “Willard & Dibs” on 95.7 The Game a day after the Warriors were eliminated from postseason contention in a 118-94 play-in loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The longtime Warriors coach was asked about what he would say to fans who are feeling frustrated about Green, who exhibited behavior detrimental to the team throughout the season (24:11 mark).

Kerr admitted that Green has his flaws, but ultimately told Warriors fans to be grateful for what Green has helped bring to the team over the last decade.

“Be lucky, be fortunate, be grateful that you’ve had Draymond Green for 12 years. And you had 4 championships and 2 finals appearances beyond that,” said Kerr.

“Draymond is fighting to be the best version of himself now. I’m embracing it. Our whole organization is embracing it because we love him and I think our fans do too.”

Green was suspended for several games after multiple physical and verbal outbursts early in the regular season.

Only three games separated the 10th-placed Warriors and the 6th-placed Phoenix Suns in the standings during the regular season.

Green’s absences due to suspension could have been the difference between an early play-in exit and a guaranteed playoff spot in the crowded West.

But despite Green’s faults this season, it’s a different Warriors star who drew the most ridicule following Golden State’s play-in exit.