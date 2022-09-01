Steve Kerr reveals the 1 NBA player he most wants to coach

Steve Kerr has played with Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan, played for Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich, and had Steph Curry and Kevin Durant play for him. But there is one specific person Kerr still wants to add to his list.

The Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr spoke this week with Egyptian outlet FilGoal during a trip to Cairo, Egypt to coach campers at a Basketball Without Borders program. Kerr, who was born in Beirut, Lebanon, spent several years living in Cairo as a teenager but had not been back since 1985.

During the interview with FilGoal, Kerr was asked which current NBA player (not on the Warriors) he would most like to coach.

“[Milwaukee Bucks star] Giannis [Antetokounmpo],” Kerr replied. “I’d love to coach Giannis. He’s a great player, but he also seems like a great person.”

Since the two-time MVP Antetokounmpo is one of the league’s top players and is signed with the Bucks through at least 2025, Kerr obviously may not be getting his wish any time soon. But Antetokounmpo has a reputation as one of the most coachable and likable guys in the NBA, so it is a solid pick from the veteran coach Kerr.

While the thought Antetokounmpo playing for Kerr and the Warriors is pure pie-and-the-sky fantasy, it is possible that Antetokounmpo could actually end up playing for one of Kerr’s former NBA teams some day.