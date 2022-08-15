Giannis Antetokounmpo addresses possibility of playing for 1 other NBA team

Giannis Antetokounmpo is pulling a Bieber-esque “never say never” when it comes to one opposing team.

Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Antetokounmpo touched on the possibility of playing for the Chicago Bulls before the end of his NBA career.

“[The Bulls are] a team that won multiple championships, a team with one of the greatest players [Michael Jordan], if not the greatest player to ever play this game,” said Antetokounmpo. “It’s a no-brainer, everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. You never know how life [will] bring it. Maybe I play for Chicago. But right now, I’m committed to Milwaukee.”

There is some crucial context to share here. The ex-MVP Antetokounmpo was holding a press conference to promote his partnership with Antidote Health, a healthcare tech startup that Antetokounmpo recently joined as an investor and ambassador. During the press conference, Antetokounmpo was specifically asked about playing for the Bulls — he did not bring up the topic himself. Thus, Antetokounmpo was probably just being polite and a bit tongue-in-cheek (as you could tell by his little smirk at the end).

Antetokounmpo, still only 27, is signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on a supermax deal through at least 2025. That means that he won’t be leaving the Bucks, especially for a division rival like the Bulls, any time soon. Still, Antetokounmpo sounds far more open to playing in Chicago than he does to playing in this other major NBA city.