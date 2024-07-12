Steve Kerr raises eyebrows with comment about possible trades

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr raised some eyebrows this week with a remark he made about what sort of players the team might be willing to give up in offseason trades.

In an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs,” Kerr was asked about rumors suggesting the Warriors could trade Jonathan Kuminga as part of a deal to acquire Lauri Markkanen. Kerr did not really confirm or deny the rumor, but suggested there is only one truly untouchable player on Golden State’s roster.

"There's very few players in the league who are not talked about in trade discussions. Steph Curry is not being discussed in trade talks. Everybody else is." – Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga being involved in trade discussions (via @WillardAndDibs). 🎧 https://t.co/iIsG2SHAqo pic.twitter.com/VS4Bhpkg5c — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) July 10, 2024

“There’s very few players in the league who are not talked about in trade discussions,” Kerr said. “Steph Curry is not being discussed in trade talks. Everybody else is.”

Kerr’s point is that teams must be willing to give up talent in order to acquire it. Does that mean that the likes of Kuminga, or even Draymond Green, are on the block? Almost certainly not. It would likely take a massive haul for the Warriors to give up on some of their other key players, but the door is not completely shut.

Regardless of who is available, there are some that would say the Warriors might be better off breaking up their current core and starting over.