Charles Barkley explains why he thinks Warriors’ run is ‘over’

July 11, 2024
by Grey Papke
Charles Barkley on the sideline

May 20, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former NBA player and current TNT television personality Charles Barkley prior to game one of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley has often been critical of the Golden State Warriors in the past, but he now feels that their run as a contender is well and truly finished.

Barkley made clear Thursday that the current Warriors are simply past their prime, and are finished contending for titles with their current core no matter what moves they make.

“They got a mediocre team. They were mediocre last year, they’re going to be even more mediocre next year,” Barkley said. “They’re just all past their prime. That run is over.”

Barkley’s comments are at least somewhat informed by Klay Thompson’s departure, though knowing Barkley, he would likely have said the same thing either way. The harsh reality is, while the Warriors went 46-36 last season, it was not enough to make much noise in the loaded Western Conference. There is not much reason to believe that swapping Thompson for Buddy Hield is going to significantly improve them next season.

Barkley’s criticism of the Warriors is not exactly anything new. On the other hand, he has been wrong about Golden State before, and the Warriors will be eager to prove him wrong again.

