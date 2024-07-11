Charles Barkley explains why he thinks Warriors’ run is ‘over’

Charles Barkley has often been critical of the Golden State Warriors in the past, but he now feels that their run as a contender is well and truly finished.

Barkley made clear Thursday that the current Warriors are simply past their prime, and are finished contending for titles with their current core no matter what moves they make.

“They were mediocre last year, they’re going to be even more mediocre next year … that run is over.” Charles Barkley on the current state of the Warriors 😬 pic.twitter.com/qLhQMPUlSr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 11, 2024

“They got a mediocre team. They were mediocre last year, they’re going to be even more mediocre next year,” Barkley said. “They’re just all past their prime. That run is over.”

Barkley’s comments are at least somewhat informed by Klay Thompson’s departure, though knowing Barkley, he would likely have said the same thing either way. The harsh reality is, while the Warriors went 46-36 last season, it was not enough to make much noise in the loaded Western Conference. There is not much reason to believe that swapping Thompson for Buddy Hield is going to significantly improve them next season.

Barkley’s criticism of the Warriors is not exactly anything new. On the other hand, he has been wrong about Golden State before, and the Warriors will be eager to prove him wrong again.