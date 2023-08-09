Steve Kerr’s son reportedly gets promoted by Warriors

Another Kerr is moving on up in the Golden State Warriors organization.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports Wednesday that the Warriors have promoted Nick Kerr to head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors, their NBA G League affiliate. Nick, the son of longtime Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, had spent the last two seasons as an assistant for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The eldest of Steve’s three children with wife Margot, Nick played basketball in college for the University of San Diego before becoming a walk-on at Cal. After graduating, Nick joined the basketball department of a different NBA team, creating a funny dynamic when that team met his father’s Warriors in the playoffs one year.

Fittingly, Nick then joined the Warriors organization in 2018 and worked in their video room for three seasons. After two more seasons of cutting his teeth as an assistant in the G League, Nick is now a head coach just like his father. He also becomes the latest son of a famous NBA coach to get a big promotion from the Warriors.