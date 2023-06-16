Warriors make official decision on Bob Myers’ successor

The Bob Myers era has formally given way to the Mike Dunleavy Jr. era.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Dunleavy Jr. has agreed to a deal to become the Golden State Warriors’ new general manager. The news comes weeks after Myers, who had been the Warriors’ GM for over a decade, announced that he was stepping down from his position.

The 42-year-old Dunleavy Jr, son of ex-NBA head coach Mike Dunleavy, had been Myers’ expected successor all along. He has extensive history with the Warriors, having originally been a Golden State draft pick who played the first five seasons of his NBA career with them. After retiring, Dunleavy Jr. returned to the Warriors as a pro scout in 2018. He was promoted to assistant general manager in 2019, became the senior vice president of basketball operations in 2021, and has now been promoted again to GM.

Dunleavy Jr. has some big shoes to fill after Myers led Golden State to six total Finals appearances and four championships during his time in charge. There have also been some rumors that the Warriors could make large-scale changes this offseason. But Dunleavy Jr. may also be getting help from a slightly more controversial figure now that Myers is out of the picture.