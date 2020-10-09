Steve Kerr took swipe at Rockets over their offensive style

The Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets rivalry died down a bit this season, but now Steve Kerr may be kicking it back up again.

Kerr, the Warriors coach, appeared this week on The Athletic’s “TK Show.” When asked about how the team’s offense might change next season, Kerr got in a funny swipe at the Western Conference adversary Rockets.

“We’re not reinventing the wheel. We’re still gonna be the Warriors,” said Kerr, per Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area. “We’re not gonna all of a sudden turn into the Rockets — change our offense — and have one guy go high pick-and-roll 70 times a game … I think I would resign first.”

Kerr is obviously referring to Houston’s tendency to base their entire offense around James Harden dominating the ball. That did go down slightly this season with the addition of Russell Westbrook and the trade of pick-and-roll threat Clint Capela. But the Rockets still draw criticism for a somewhat one-dimensional offense, and that is what Kerr is poking fun at.

On a more serious note though, one of Golden State’s biggest stars recently voiced the need for big improvement after an NBA-worst 15-50 campaign. Thus, the Warriors may indeed need some sort of offensive rebirth in order to return to contention next season.