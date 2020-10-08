Stephen Curry calls for Warriors to improve their roster

The Golden State Warriors were the worst team in the NBA this season, and Stephen Curry knows it will take more than getting healthy to right the ship.

In an interview this week with Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report, the two-time NBA MVP called on the Warriors to improve their roster this offseason.

“We just need talent,” said Curry. “At the end of the day, that’s what you’re always trying to get. I think we could use some size. But for the most part, it’s just trying to fill out the roster and get us as much depth as possible.

“I like the position that we’re in with the assets that we got and the guys coming back off of injury,” he went on. “I think we’ll get it right. Our front office has gotten it right over and over. I expect nothing different coming back from this tough year we had.”

The Warriors are coming off a brutal 15-50 campaign. Curry missed most of the season with a broken hand, and Klay Thompson missed the entire thing with his torn ACL recovery. Draymond Green also missed time with various injuries, and all three players are now in their 30s. Andrew Wiggins was admittedly a nice midseason addition. But the rest of the roster mostly consists of role players and unproven youngsters.

That said, things are looking up in Golden State. They hold the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft and may also be exploring other ways to improve.