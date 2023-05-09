 Skip to main content
Steve Kerr complains about referees after Game 4 loss

May 8, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Steve Kerr looks on from the sideline

Jan 18, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Kerr was not happy with the officials after his Golden State Warriors lost Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series with the Los Angeles Lakers 104-101 on Monday night.

Kerr vented that the officials called his Warriors for committing illegal screens. He said the Lakers were rewarded for committing flops.

“I thought the fourth was about [Lonnie] Walker, and it was about — I think we had three or four illegal screens called, and that was disappointing. I didn’t get a look at the replay on any of them, but there were a couple that were very disappointing live. But the Lakers are a team that plays with a lot of gamesmanship. They understand how to generate some calls. I thought they took some flops and were rewarded. But I’ll have to see the replays. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe those were all illegal screens, but it didn’t feel like it watching the game,” Kerr said.

The Warriors have long gotten away with moving screens, though other teams probably have as well.

Here are a few examples of the Warriors doing it against the Lakers:

And here was one play that got called on Monday:

Once you call out the referees and complain about an issue, you tend to be rewarded.

Down 3-1 in the series and with his season on the line, Kerr is resorting to priming the officials to help ensure things go Golden State’s way in Game 5.

.

