Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open

The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup.

Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts and intends to use the final spot on the roster for a player who wins a camp battle, or even to leave it empty for salary cap purposes. That leaves one guaranteed spot open, and that is by design. According to coach Steve Kerr, that spot is being held for veteran forward Andre Iguodala in the event he decides to return for another season.

“I leave Andre alone,” Kerr told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us.”

With training camp looming in September, Iguodala will have to make his decision sooner rather than later. Clearly, the Warriors are relaxed about that, no matter what he decides.

Iguodala is a bit player at this point, and he only appeared in 31 games for the Warriors during the regular season last year. However, he is an important veteran leader. Reports suggested he was ready to retire last year before the Warriors came in with a late offer, so it would not be a shock if he decides to go out on top now.