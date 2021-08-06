Report: Andre Iguodala was ready to retire before Warriors made offer

Andre Iguodala’s return to the Golden State Warriors is a feel-good story for everyone involved. It gets even better when you find out that the Warriors may well have talked Iguodala out of retirement.

A source told Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle that Iguodala would have been “at peace” with possibly retiring this summer. The veteran player didn’t want to sign with any team that had interest, and was prepared to call it a career if the right situation did not arise.

The Warriors presented the right situation, however. When the Warriors offered Iguodala a one-year deal, he “couldn’t resist a chance at a storybook ending.”

Iguodala remains close with his former teammates, as well as team staff, so the decision to return wasn’t tough. The 37-year-old even admitted that he sometimes had to stop himself from liking posts from Warriors fan accounts while playing for the Miami Heat.

Two other teams were said to have interest in Iguodala. Both have a more realistic path to a championship than Golden State, but neither could offer Iguodala the familiar culture he clearly missed.