Steve Nash has fun with Nets being dubbed NBA ‘villains’

The Brooklyn Nets are being hit with heavy criticism for taking advantage of the NBA’s buyout market, and coach Steve Nash is having some fun with it.

The Nets have had to respond to criticism after adding Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge for the remainder of the season after they were both bought out by their former teams. Some of the criticism has focused on the buyout market being an unfair advantage for large-market teams, allowing them to bring in cheap talent despite being over the salary cap.

Nash shrugged off the criticism, asking if the Nets weren’t supposed to improve when the opportunity came their way.

Steve Nash on outside reaction to the #Nets adding Griffin and Aldridge: “I don’t know what we’re supposed to do: Stand pat and not try to improve?…That’s the idea of this league, is to try to get better.” #NBA — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) March 29, 2021

Nash had some fun with the label, ending his press conference on Monday with a mocking roar.

A good laugh to end pregame media availability: Steve Nash finishes his press conference by letting out a ~roar~ — his impression of the Nets being dubbed the “villains” of the NBA. pic.twitter.com/9L0GKmqgWb — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 29, 2021

Criticism should go toward the system, not the teams taking advantage of it. Nash is right about the fact that the Nets are just looking to improve and are using completely viable ways to do so.

It’s not as if Nash hasn’t faced some difficulties in his first season as the Nets’ coach. They’re difficulties that coaches would love to have, but they’re headaches in their own way.