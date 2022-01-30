Steve Nash explains why he did not challenge foul calls late in loss

Steve Nash was criticized on Saturday night for not challenging a pair of close calls in his Brooklyn Nets’ 110-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

With 1:44 left in the game, Nets forward Kessler Edwards was called for a foul even though Steph Curry jumped into him to get the call.

Steve Nash didn’t challenge this call with the game on the line. Bad officiating, worse coaching 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/G6xe9mmca5 — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) January 30, 2022

Curry made both of his free throws to make it 102-97.

Then with nine seconds left, Kyrie Irving was called for fouling Klay Thompson away from the play on an inbound play.

That foul was called during a 1-point game. Steph Curry got to take a free throw and made it to put the Warriors up 108-106.

The Warriors added two more points on Klay Thompson free throws after Irving fouled him with 5.7 seconds left.

Nash said after the game that he declined to challenge because he was told by the refs that Irving 100 percent committed a foul.

Why didn't Steve Nash challenge that late foul call on Kyrie Irving? Hesitates. "I'll get someone in trouble if I say why…A little bird said don't challenge it." Said refs told him it was "100 percent" a foul. #Nets #Warriors — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) January 30, 2022

Even if he got wrong information, Nash made the wrong calls. He should have challenged both plays and blew it by not doing so.