Steve Nash addresses ‘white privilege’ debate about Nets hiring

September 9, 2020
by Grey Papke

Steve Nash

The Brooklyn Nets’ surprise decision to hire Steve Nash as head coach has sparked a lot of discussion around the league, some of it critical.

Nash has been accused of benefiting from “white privilege,” as he got the job despite no significant coaching history. He landed the position ahead of more experienced candidates, including interim head coach Jacque Vaughn, who is black.

Nash was asked about that debate on Tuesday while being introduced to the media.

One ESPN commentator helped spark the debate about Nash’s privilege. The new Nets coach has, however, been defended by one prominent black NBA personality.

