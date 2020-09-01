Report: Nets owners impressed with interim head coach Jacque Vaughn

Jacque Vaughn coached the Brooklyn Nets for just 10 games this season after Kenny Atkinson was fired, but it sounds like that was enough to impress the team’s ownership group.

Vaughn is one of several candidates being considered for Brooklyn’s full-time coaching position. He has already had a formal interview with the team, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Vaughn has “left a great impression” on Nets owners.

Charania adds that Vaughn drew rave reviews from several veteran players for the job he did with the team in Orlando. The Nets were without Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan, Spencer Dinwiddie and more, but they still went 5-3 in the bubble. They were swept by the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the postseason.

Vaughn, 45, has been considered a legitimate candidate for the full-time head coaching position since Atkinson was ousted. The Nets are being thorough with their search, but he is clearly on the short list.

Some Nets players may want the team to go after a much bigger name, but that is more of a pipe dream. Vaughn has as good of a shot as anyone to land the job.