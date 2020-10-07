Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe kiss to celebrate Storm championship

The Seattle Storm on Tuesday captured the WNBA championship with a dominant 92-59 win over the Las Vegas Aces, giving their players a chance to celebrate.

Breanna Stewart scored 26 points and was named WNBA Finals MVP. Veteran guard Sue Bird added five points and seven assists.

Bird took time to celebrate the championship by enjoying a kiss with her girlfriend, soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

File this under things we love to see. pic.twitter.com/vSsQLFFcG3 — espnW (@espnW) October 7, 2020

Bird is a four-time WNBA champion and 11-time WNBA All-Star. She has won four Olympic gold medals and two NCAA championships as well. Rapinoe plays for OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League. She has been a member of the US Senior Women’s National Team since 2006 and has won an Olympic gold medal and two FIFA World Cups.

Between the two of them, there isn’t much hardware they haven’t won.