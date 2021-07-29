Suns acquire Landry Shamet in trade with Nets

Landry Shamet is headed to the Phoenix Suns.

On Wednesday, we reported that Shamet was part of trade talks the Brooklyn Nets were discussing. A day later, he was dealt to the Suns for Jevon Carter and the No. 29 pick in the draft, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Suns coach Monty Williams has been fond of Shamet since coaching him as an assistant in Philadelphia. The Sixers drafted Shamet No. 18 overall in 2018. They later traded him to the Clippers.

Shamet is making $3.7 million next season and has a $5.5 million qualifying offer the following season. The 24-year-old averaged 9.3 points per game on 38.7 percent 3-point shooting last season.