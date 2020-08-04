Suns turn Devin Booker moment into Twitter meme

The Phoenix Suns had some fun on Twitter Tuesday after their big win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Suns topped the Clippers 117-115 on an incredible buzzer-beater by Devin Booker. Booker was laying flat on the court after making the huge shot to win the game, which led the Suns to make a change to their Twitter profile picture.

Then it became a meme. There was Booker laying on top of the planet:

How we’re feeling rn On top of the pic.twitter.com/EG7aqtBwi2 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 5, 2020

And more got into it:

You've heard of elf on a shelf, but have you ever seen pic.twitter.com/KujnRZNkeu — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 5, 2020

Booker was a monster, scoring 35 points on 13 of 25 shooting, including six three-pointers. And he had the game-winning shot.

He also got some more love from fellow player JJ Redick after the shot:

Booker is ridiculous. — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) August 4, 2020

The Suns have gone 3-0 in the Orlando restart and are now three games behind the Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the West.