Suns eyeing veteran forward with notable link to Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns may be going for an old Booker family friend.

Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reported this week that the Suns are showing interest in veteran forward Danilo Gallinari, who was just released by the Detroit Pistons after being acquired in the Marvin Bagley trade with the Washington Wizards. Phoenix has some open roster spots to work with after their maneuvering at the trade deadline and already used one of them on another seasoned forward in Thaddeus Young.

Gallinari is a former 20-ppg scorer who can still get buckets in a variety of ways, averaging 7.3 points in less than 15 minutes per game this season between Detroit and Washington. He also has an interesting link to Suns star Devin Booker. Before his NBA days, Gallinari played professionally in his native Italy. He was teammates there with Booker’s father Melvin on Olimpia Milano from 2007-08.

A photo also circulated online of Gallinari posing at the time with a young Booker (who would have been around 11 years old at the time).

The Suns are interested in signing Danilo Gallinari, per @DuaneRankin (https://t.co/n6KydvbpyH). Gallinari and Devin Booker’s father, Melvin, played together in Italy before he joined the NBA. A potential full circle moment for Gallinari and Booker, if he indeed signs with… pic.twitter.com/M40cEPagdD — Evan Sidery (@esidery) February 13, 2024

Now 35 and 27 respectively, Gallinari and the younger Booker could end up as teammates in Phoenix. The Suns already acquired a former Kevin Durant teammate at the trade deadline, and now Booker may be the next Phoenix star who gets reunited with a familiar face.