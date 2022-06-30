Report: Favorite emerges to acquire Jae Crowder in trade

A favorite has emerged in the pursuit of Jae Crowder should Phoenix choose to trade him, according to a report.

John Gambadoro, a longtime host on 98.7 FM Phoenix and excellent source on Suns news, tweeted on Wednesday about the Crowder situation. Gambadoro said that the Miami Heat are the favorite to land Crowder in a trade.

Hearing Javale McGee wants a multi-year deal and has several teams interested – Milwaukee, Dallas, Brooklyn. Not sure if Phoenix would go two years. Miami has emerged as the favorite for Jae Crowder. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 30, 2022

Gambo cautioned that he isn’t convinced the Suns will trade Crowder.

Not 100% sold that Phoenix will trade Jae Crowder, but Miami if they lose PJ Tucker does make a lot of sense. Heard Boston is not that interested in him, maybe into the exception if they didn't have to give up anything of value. But I would be surprised if it was the Celtics. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 30, 2022

Crowder is entering the final season of a 3-year, $29.1 million deal signed with the Suns in Nov. 2020.

The Suns are expected to lose Deandre Ayton this offseason. It seems like Crowder could follow him out the door.

Crowder, who turns 32 next week, averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game last season for the 64-win Suns. He is regarded as a good defender and hustle guy who could fill in for PJ Tucker should Miami lose the veteran.