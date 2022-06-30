 Skip to main content
Report: Favorite emerges to acquire Jae Crowder in trade

June 29, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jae Crowder covering his mouth

Feb 22, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder (99) works out before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

A favorite has emerged in the pursuit of Jae Crowder should Phoenix choose to trade him, according to a report.

John Gambadoro, a longtime host on 98.7 FM Phoenix and excellent source on Suns news, tweeted on Wednesday about the Crowder situation. Gambadoro said that the Miami Heat are the favorite to land Crowder in a trade.

Gambo cautioned that he isn’t convinced the Suns will trade Crowder.

Crowder is entering the final season of a 3-year, $29.1 million deal signed with the Suns in Nov. 2020.

The Suns are expected to lose Deandre Ayton this offseason. It seems like Crowder could follow him out the door.

Crowder, who turns 32 next week, averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game last season for the 64-win Suns. He is regarded as a good defender and hustle guy who could fill in for PJ Tucker should Miami lose the veteran.

