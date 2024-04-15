 Skip to main content
Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic has strong response to Bill Simmons

April 14, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Jusuf Nurkic warming up

Jan 9, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) warms up prior to action against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic on Sunday sizzled some online beef with The Ringer CEO Bill Simmons.

The former ESPN personality was watching the Suns take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

Phoenix was up 61-43 against Minnesota with about three minutes left in the first half. That’s when Suns guard Bradley Beal and Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards began chirping and exchanging light shoves.

The scene prompted Simmons to post on X implying that the Suns were about to collapse because the team had woken up Edwards.

“Oh no… the Suns went up big early and talked s–t to Ant… STORY DEVELOPING,” Simmons wrote (profanity edited by LBS).

The Suns did not, in fact, collapse. They led by double figures the rest of the way and cruised to a 125-106 victory against the Timberwolves.

Nurkic responded to Simmons’ post after the game.

“Developing ur a**,” replied Nurkic.

Edwards had just 13 points on 3/7 shooting from the field. Beal nearly tripled the Minnesota star’s scoring output with a game-high 36 points on 14/21 shooting.

Simmons has spoken critically of the Suns on his podcast throughout most of the season.

A few Suns fans still remember Simmons questioning whether or not Beal would be much of an upgrade over Landry Shamet, who averaged 8.7 points off Phoenix’s bench last season. Shamet was included in the package the Suns traded away in order to acquire Beal.

Earlier this season, Simmons also expressed skepticism about Nurkic’s ability to stay healthy throughout the entire year. Nurkic has played in 76 games for the Suns this season — the second-highest total in the Bosnian’s career.

