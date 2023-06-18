 Skip to main content
Bradley Beal traded to Western Conference contender

June 18, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jan 30, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) warms up before the game between the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets at Capital One Arena.

Bradley Beal is finally leaving the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards have agreed to trade Beal to the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Washington will receive a package in return that includes Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and a picks swap.

Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein confirmed to Wojnarowski that the framework of a deal is in place.

Beal will waive the no-trade clause in his contract to form a new Big 3 with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The Suns are also keeping Deandre Ayton. All four players are currently playing under max contracts, which will leave Phoenix with a massive luxury tax bill.

A previous report indicated that the Wizards preferred Paul to Ayton in any potential trade for Beal. That is likely because of CP3’s partially-guaranteed contract for next season, which would be worth $15.8 million if Washington parts ways with him before June 28.

The Suns reportedly would have preferred to trade Ayton, who is owed $102 million over the next three seasons.

Beal averaged 23.2 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting last season. He is a career 37.2 percent three-point shooter. The 29-year-old has four years left on his 5-year, $251 million deal.

There appeared to be one other finalist in the Beal sweepstakes. The Suns are clearly committed to going all-out in pursuit of a championship under new owner Mat Ishbia.

Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards
