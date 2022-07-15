 Skip to main content
Phoenix Suns make decision on Deandre Ayton offer sheet

July 14, 2022
by Alex Evans
Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) against the New Orleans Pelicans during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deandre Ayton will remain in Phoenix for the upcoming season.

The Suns have matched the Indian Pacers’ four-year, $133 million maximum offer sheet for Ayton, and therefore will retain the 23-year-old.

Ayton agreed to the Pacers’ maximum offer sheet earlier Thursday. The Suns had 48 hours to either match the offer sheet or let Ayton go to Indiana.

The 23-year-old was a restricted free agent this offseason and did not seem to want to return to the Suns. Earlier reports suggested that the Suns did not view Ayton as a max contract player. But the team may have decided that keeping Ayton and having the chance to trade him for a return later, rather than lose him to the Pacers for nothing, was the right move.

Ayton, a former No. 1 pick out of Arizona, averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season for the Suns. He played a major defensive role for Phoenix during the team’s 2021 NBA Finals run, but was unhappy with the Suns entering the season after the two sides failed to agree to a contract extension.

