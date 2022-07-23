Suns make huge commitment to coach Monty Williams

The Phoenix Suns are still trying to break through in the NBA Playoffs after two successful seasons, but they clearly have faith in coach Monty Williams to do just that.

The Suns have agreed to a new long-term contract with Williams, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Williams had two years remaining on his current deal, and while terms of the new contract were not available, he has signed on for “several” more seasons.

ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has agreed on a long-term contract extension. Williams, the NBA’s coach of the year, had two years left on his original five-year deal — and now moves under contract for several more seasons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 23, 2022

While the Suns are at a bit of a crossroads, they clearly have faith in Williams, and justifiably so. The 50-year-old has helped engineer a total organization turnaround since his hiring in 2019. He took over a team that had won just 19 games the previous season and guided them to the NBA Finals in his second year on the job.

Williams has several challenges ahead of him even after agreeing to a new deal. The Suns exited the playoffs in catastrophic fashion with a Game 7 loss to Dallas that saw them fall behind by 46 points. He will also have to find a way to work with center Deandre Ayton, who the Suns retained as a restricted free agent despite some reports that he and Williams have not seen eye-to-eye this past year.