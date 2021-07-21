Suns not having runner-up parade like last time

The Phoenix Suns did not get the job done this season, and they do not feel like celebrating merely how far they came.

Suns writer Dave King reported Wednesday that the Suns are not planning to hold a post-Finals parade. Second-place finishers obviously do not usually have celebrations after losing. But King notes the Suns held a parade in 1993 to celebrate the team after their Finals loss to the Chicago Bulls. That parade drew over 300,000 fans who came to thank the team for their efforts.

Phoenix still has yet to win an NBA championship in their 53-year franchise history. Their Finals appearance this season was their first since that 1993 berth and only their third ever. The Suns made the Finals in 1976 as well but lost to the Boston Celtics that year.

Fortunately for Phoenix, social media did not yet exist in 1993. If they were to have that kind of runner-up parade this year, they would probably get memed six ways to Sunday. As it stands right now, the Internet is already having enough fun at their expense.