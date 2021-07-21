‘Suns in 4’ fan gets the memes after Phoenix loses NBA Finals in 6

The famous “Suns in 4” fan went viral earlier in the playoffs, but he went viral again on Tuesday, just for the wrong reason.

Suns fan Nick McKellar went viral last month after Phoenix swept the Denver Nuggets. The Suns had made good on McKellar’s impromptu statement after he got done beating up a Nuggets fan in a fight (video here). The whole thing helped him become famous.

Well, the tables have turned.

The Suns went up 2-0 to begin the NBA Finals this year. But they lost the next four games and were defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks in six.

That led everyone to make the same joke about “Suns in 4” referring to four straight losses.

Fitting way to go out pic.twitter.com/VCqY3z4Vgo — Aniello Piro (@MediaByAP) July 21, 2021

How many straight finals games did Suns lose? I guess that’s what bruh meant by Suns in 4 pic.twitter.com/uUSko8ZuLL — D (@TheOnly1der) July 21, 2021

It has to sting for the Suns to go out this way. But looking at the big picture, few people at the beginning of the season saw them reaching the NBA Finals. Being two wins away from the championship translates to an excellent season for them.