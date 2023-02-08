New Suns owner has curious comments about possible Isiah Thomas hire

The Phoenix Suns seem to be creating a “will they or won’t they” situation with regard to the potential hiring of Isiah Thomas.

Chris Haynes of TNT reported Monday that new Suns owner Mat Ishbia plans to hire the retired Hall of Famer Thomas to a prominent role in the team’s front office.

But a spokesperson for Ishbia soon refuted that report, stating that Thomas would not actually have a position in Phoenix’s front office regime.

A spokesperson for Mat Ishbia says Isiah Thomas will NOT have a position in the Suns' front office and will not be a part of the transition. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) February 8, 2023

Speaking with reporters himself on Wednesday, Ishbia cleared up some of the confusion … but also added more. He said that there would be “no role” for Thomas “at this time” but would not rule out the possibility of Thomas eventually joining the team, saying, “There’s a role for anyone in the future.”

Ishbia officially took over this week for ex-Suns owner Robert Sarver, who was accused of fostering an environment of racism and misogyny on the team. As such, it would not be the best PR for Ishbia to come right in and hire Thomas, who faced a big sexual harassment suit during his time with the New York Knicks and was a generally incompetent executive.

One theory out there is that Ishbia, a Detroit native who was born in 1980, was a big fan of Thomas as a Piston growing up. But for a business hire in 2023, Ishbia may be better off looking elsewhere to fill out Phoenix’s staff.