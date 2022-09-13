 Skip to main content
NBA announces sanctions against Suns owner Robert Sarver

September 13, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Robert Sarver shouts from the sideline

Jan 22, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver reacts against the Indiana Pacers in the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA has concluded its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver.

In a press release on Tuesday, the NBA announced that Sarver has been suspended for one year and fined $10 million. The league listed some of the key findings, which included that Sarver repeated the N-word at least five times during his tenure as owner of the Suns and Phoenix Mercury while recounting statements made by others. Sarver was also found to have engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct toward female employees.

You can read the full news release below:

The independent investigation included interviews with 320 people and evaluation of over 80,000 documents.

Sarver, 60, first came under fire last year when an ESPN report accused him of racism and misogyny during his 17-year tenure as Suns owner.

There had been talk that the allegations could lead to Sarver being removed as Suns owner. Instead, he will pay $10 in fines to various organizations and be allowed back if he completes a training program focused on respect and appropriate workplace conduct.

