Suns to sign former 2-time NBA All-Star

The Phoenix Suns are taking a chance on a former All-Star.

The Suns are planning to sign veteran guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract.

IT is back: 11-year vet and two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas averaged 33 points on 45 percent 3-point shooting for Salt Lake City in the NBA G League, scoring 30 in four games. pic.twitter.com/4XrKEINKut — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2024

Thomas is 35 and last played in the NBA during the 2021-2022 season. The 5-foot-9 guard recently had signed with the Utah Jazz’s G League team in hopes of making a comeback, and he absolutely dominated for them.

Thomas averaged 32.5 points per game for his Salt Lake City squad and made 25/56 three-pointers (44.6 percent).

An All-Star with the Boston Celtics in 2015 and 2016, Thomas will be playing in his second stint with the Suns. He also played for the team in 2014-2015 before being traded to Boston in Feb. 2015.

The Suns entered play on Saturday 39-28, which had them 7th in the West. They are hoping Thomas can provide them a boost so they can avoid the play-in tournament.