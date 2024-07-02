Suns sign Bradley Beal’s former Wizards teammate

The Phoenix Wizards are officially in session.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns plan to sign veteran guard Monte Morris in free agency. While the contract details were not announced, it is presumably a veteran’s minimum contract for Morris from the second-apron Suns.

Morris, 29, is a very underrated true point guard. He was teammates with Phoenix star Bradley Beal on the Washington Wizards during the 2022-23 season and averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 assists per game for them that year. Morris has also been on multiple deep playoff runs, including going to the Western Conference Finals with the Denver Nuggets in 2020 and doing so again with the Minnesota Timberwolves this past season.

With the Suns losing some firepower in their backcourt this summer, Morris should slot in nicely. He hits threes at a 39.1 percent career rate, can handle primary ball-handling responsibilities as a 6th man or as situational starter, and also defends well on the ball. That will be a nifty skillset for Phoenix’s new head coach Mike Budenholzer to work with.