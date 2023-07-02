 Skip to main content
Suns sign former Sixth Man of the Year

July 2, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio


The Phoenix Suns have made another move to bolster their roster as they gear up for a championship run.

Eric Gordon has agreed to a deal with the Suns, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The veteran swingman reportedly turned down more money from other contending teams to join Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in Phoenix.

Gordon became a free agent after the Los Angeles Clippers declined his $20.9 million team option. The 34-year-old drew plenty of interest, and we know of at least one other top Western Conference team that wanted to add him.

Though he is 34 years old, Gordon remains an excellent three-point shooter. He converted 42.3% of his shots from beyond the arc in 22 games after the Clippers acquired him from the Houston Rockets in a three-team trade at the February deadline.

Gordon averaged 12 points per game in 69 combined games with Houston and L.A. last season. He should be a valuable bench piece for the Suns.

