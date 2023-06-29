Lakers eyeing former Sixth Man of the Year?

Rob Pelinka appears to be cooking up something spicy this offseason.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers are gauging the possibility of signing veteran swingman Eric Gordon in free agency. Gordon just became available after having his $20.9 million team option for next season turned down by the rival LA Clippers.

Though Gordon is 34 years old, he is a lethal three-point shooter (42.3 percent with the Clippers last season), can make plays off the dribble, and has very underrated strength and smarts on the defensive end. Simply just switching locker rooms might be an appealing option for Gordon too as he nears the twilight of his NBA career.

The Lakers have a lot on their plate at the moment as they attempt to bring back Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, and their other free agents. But they now come bearing greater cap flexibility as they just waived Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley earlier in the day on Thursday. Thus, Gordon appears to be on the Lakers’ radar, as does this reigning NBA champion.