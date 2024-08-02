Suns bolster guard rotation with signing of former first-round pick

Devin Booker is no longer the only guard from Kentucky on the Phoenix Suns’ roster.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Friday that the Suns are signing guard TyTy Washington Jr. The two sides have agreed on a two-way contract for Washington.

The 22-year-old Washington was a first-round pick in 2022 (No. 29 overall) and spent his first NBA season with the Houston Rockets. Washington then went to the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2023-24 season but made just 11 total garbage-time appearances. Fortunately however, Washington was able to show off his stuff in the G League, averaging 21.3 points and 8.3 assists per game on 42.3 percent three-point shooting for the Wisconsin Herd last year.

Phoenix was largely a point guard-less nightmare last season, but they have since signed one of the NBA’s top assist men as well as another respected veteran PG. The addition of Washington on a two-way fills out the Suns’ backcourt rotation nicely, and he may end up clamoring for meaningful backup guard minutes next season.