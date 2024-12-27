Suns reportedly targeting 2-time All-Star big man ahead of trade deadline

The Phoenix Suns may soon be bringing in a fourth All-Star to complement their Big Three.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported to Substack on Thursday that the Suns are interested in Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Stein notes though that Phoenix would have to work around certain trade restrictions that come with being a second-apron luxury-tax team (e.g. they cannot take back more salary in a trade than they send out).

Vucevic is a two-time career All-Star and is currently having a renaissance season for the Bulls with 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists a game. Though Vucevic is 34 now and has never been much of a difference-maker defensively, he would be a very clear upgrade at the 5 over Jusuf Nurkic, who is becoming an increasingly negative contributor with less than 10 points per game on dismal 46/29/69 shooting splits this year.

Phoenix has to do something quick as, despite their league-high payroll of $226 million, they are hovering in the mediocrity zone at 15-14. The Suns have recently been linked to a bigger name in trade rumors, but someone like Vucevic might be a more realistic get if they can successfully navigate their second-apron encumbrances.