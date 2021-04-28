Te’a Cooper confirms she and Dwight Howard have broken up

Dwight Howard is no stranger to having his name in gossip tabloids, but the NBA star was somehow able to keep his relationship and marriage to WNBA player Te’a Cooper somewhat of a secret last year. Apparently the two are no longer together.

Cooper was asked about Howard in an Instagram live video this week, and she confirmed that the two have broken up. She told her followers to “leave it alone.”

“No, I do not go out with him. I’m not with him no more. Leave it alone,” Cooper said, according to Awesemo.com. “I don’t want to see yall in my comments saying it no more. Don’t add me to nothing that have to do with him. It’s over with. It’s adios, amigos.”

Cooper and Howard raised suspicions recently when they unfollowed each other on social media.

Howard and Cooper got engaged in 2019 and married in a secret ceremony last November. That was not long after Howard won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. Cooper plays for the Los Angeles Sparks, but Howard is now with the Philadelphia 76ers. Perhaps the physical distance between them played a role in the downfall of the relationship.

Howard is said to have five children by five different women, though he and Cooper do not have any together. The big man has been called out by the mothers of his children on numerous occasions for supposedly not being a good father.