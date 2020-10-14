Dwight Howard called out by baby mama for neglecting his son

Dwight Howard finally captured an NBA championship this week, but the mother of one of his children does not exactly seem thrilled for the Los Angeles Lakers center.

After the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, Howard’s ex-girlfriend Royce Reed took to Instagram to unload on Dwight for neglecting his son, presumably 12-year-old Braylon. Reed and Howard have had a toxic relationship for years, and Reed says Howard has two kids living in the Orlando area and made no attempts to see them. Reed claims she contacted Howard through a third party to find out his plans for seeing his children, and Howard’s response was that he’s “gotta see what the team doin.”

“Y’all better stop praising ppl based off a screenshot of their lives on tv and Instagram posts. Better yet… imagine having to text a 3rd party to try and find out if this person plans on seeing their 2 kids that live here and that they haven’t seen since July or SPOKEN to since August before they leave the city and the response is ‘I don’t know, I gotta see what the team doin,’ Reed wrote. “A multimillionaire who can catch any flight with a choice to spend a couple hours with children who want to think he’s their own personal Superman. A child who REALLY NEEDS HIM RIGHT NOW! But… I hold this little boy at night through tears and anger. I comfort him. I raise him with love not through money. So anyone who has an issue with that F— YALL! Straight up! Braylon will always cause my lioness to come out! PERIOD!”

Reed and Howard have had issues for years. They appeared to have worked out their differences for the sake of their son several years ago, but obviously the relationship still is not in a good place.

Reed accused Howard of physically abusing Braylon at one point, but the eight-time All-Star was cleared by investigators.

Howard only played 11.8 minutes per game in the NBA Finals, though his physical presence was certainly felt.

H/T Egotastic Sports