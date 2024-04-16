 Skip to main content
Report: 6-time All-Star considered top candidate for final Team USA Olympic spot

April 15, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Steve Kerr looks on from the sideline

Jan 18, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Team USA men’s basketball program has announced 11 of its 12 players for the 2024 Paris Olympics. There’s no shortage of star power among the candidates to fill the final roster spot.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is considered the “leading candidate” for Team USA’s final spot, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Joe Vardon.

Leonard, a 6-time All-Star and defensive stalwart, would have been an obvious choice if not for his knee issues. Leonard missed the Clippers’ final eight games of the regular season due to a lingering knee injury.

Team USA’s roster reportedly includes four NBA MVPs in LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Joel Embiid. All-Stars Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, and Jrue Holiday are also on the list after each being part of the 2020 Olympic gold medal squad.

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis returns to the Team USA Olympic lineup after last playing for the 2012 squad. Youngsters Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton round out the first 11 players on the list.

Leonard’s Clippers teammate Paul George is also a candidate to take the Team USA spot. Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, and Jalen Brunson are also reportedly “under consideration” to make the lineup.

The Americans have won the last four Olympic gold medals in men’s basketball. After failing to make the podium entirely during the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Team USA appears dead set on sending their A-squad to Paris.

