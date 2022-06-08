 Skip to main content
Teenager beaten to death near LeBron James’ school in Akron

June 8, 2022
by Larry Brown
A teenage boy was beaten to death near LeBron James’ I Promise School in Akron, Ohio last week.

17-year-old Ethan Liming was found dead in the parking lot near the basketball courts of the I Promise School on Thursday night.

Liming and three friends were involved in a fight with a group of four (three males and a woman) who reportedly were playing basketball, FOX 8 says.

Liming’s friends called police after the teenager was beat unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force trauma.

The Liming family is seeking help in identifying the perpetrators.

Liming’s father Bill believes that Ethan, who is white, was murdered in a hate crime. The three men in the other group who committed the crime were all black.

“Some people looked at him as somebody whose life didn’t matter. And it just breaks our hearts. And we don’t want this to happen to anybody else’s child,” Bill Liming told the Akron Beacon Journal.

James’ foundation addressed the death over social media.

James shared this tweet but has not publicly tried to aid the effort to find the killers.

