Terry Rozier has funny reaction to Hornets being left out of restart proposals

Terry Rozier sounds like one player who may be ready for his season to be over already.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that the NBA is moving towards a vote to resume the season in Orlando with the 16 playoff teams plus six additional fringe teams for a total of 22.

Woj says the NBA is trying to bring 22 teams to Orlando “Thursday will be the day of the vote and it's expected to overwhelmingly pass." (@GetUpESPN ) pic.twitter.com/I95S5kO7pi — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 1, 2020

Upon hearing that his Charlotte Hornets were not included in that group, Rozier had a hilarious reaction. He tweeted “say less” along with a pair of palm tree emojis to indicate going on vacation.

Say less — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) June 1, 2020

For what it’s worth, the Hornets were 23-42 when play was suspended. While such a record is obviously well below par, they were actually only 1.5 games behind the Washington Wizards, who were part of the 22-team proposal.

As for Rozier, who just signed with Charlotte last summer, he was their second-leading scorer this year at 18.0 points per game. Rozier is known for his lack of filter however, and it is pretty obvious where he stands in terms of having to play again this season.