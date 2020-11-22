Terry Rozier video sparks trade rumors

A video posted to Terry Rozier’s Instagram account on Saturday sparked some trade rumors.

Rozier posted a video on his Instagram Story that showed him talking about someone leaving town. Rozier is narrating the video and his hand is shown holding a suitcase.

“Sometimes you get shipped,” Rozier says in the video.

Did Terry Rozier get traded? pic.twitter.com/emEB7XR1aj — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) November 21, 2020

Rozier very easily could have been talking about the person who was leaving, not himself being traded. But the video led some to ask what was happening.

Rozier was traded last year to Charlotte as part of a sign-and-trade that brought Kemba Walker to Boston. The Hornets’ signing of Gordon Hayward on Saturday has added some financial pressure to the team. They are planning to waive Nic Batum via the stretch provision to create money for Hayward. But they still owe Rozier $18.9 million next season and Cody Zeller $15.4 million. They made LaMelo Ball the No. 3 overall pick as well, creating some questions about a fit with Rozier, another point guard.

But Rozier did welcome Hayward to the Hornets, which was a positive sign.

@gordonhayward welcome to the wild side! Let’s eat — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) November 21, 2020

On the other side, Rozier seemed to show some interest in a possible trade to the Clippers.