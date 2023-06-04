Terry Stotts lands assistant coach job with NBA

Terry Stotts has landed a new job in the NBA.

Stotts is being hired by the Milwaukee Bucks to serve as an assistant head coach on Adrian Griffin’s new coaching staff, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday.

Terry Stotts is finalizing a deal to join Adrian Griffin’s new coaching staff with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Stotts won 402 games and made eight straight playoff trips as Portland’s coach. He was the Bucks’ coach for 146 games, ending in 2007. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2023

The Bucks hired Griffin last weekend to serve as their new head coach, replacing Mike Budenholzer.

Coaching in Milwaukee will be a familiar feeling for Stotts.

The 65-year-old has had two previous stints in Milwaukee as a coach. From 1998-2002, he was part of George Karl’s coaching staff for the Bucks. Then from 2005-2007, Stotts served as the team’s head coach.

Stotts is best known for his nine-season tenure as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers from 2012-2021. Under his leadership, the Blazers made the playoffs in eight of nine seasons, peaking with a conference finals appearance in 2019.

The Bucks earned the top seed in the East this season but lost in the first round of the playoffs. They have two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster and won the championship two seasons ago.