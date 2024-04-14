Thanasis Antekounmpo brutally clowned by Magic bench over botched dunk

Thanasis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks had insult added to injury during Sunday’s game.

The Bucks got steamrolled on Sunday by the Orlando Magic, falling by a laugher of a 113-88 final score. While Milwaukee was still without Giannis Antetokounmpo (left soleus strain), it was nevertheless a pitiful overall performance, punctuated by what happened to Giannis’ older brother Thanasis in garbage time.

With 30 seconds left in the game, Thanasis got a wide-open breakaway dunk opportunity in transition … and clanged it right off the rim. The blooper happened right in front of the Magic bench too, leading to a ruthless reaction where they all started doubling over in laughter.

Take a look.

Magic bench reacts to Thanasis’ missed dunk pic.twitter.com/VgRA6YhXCn — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 14, 2024

Making matters even worse for the Bucks, they fell to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference with the defeat. They will now have to face the Indiana Pacers (whom they lost four out of five games to in the regular season) in Round 1 and won’t even have homecourt advantage in the second round if they advance and play their fellow higher seed, the New York Knicks.

As for Thanasis, he is often poked fun at by casual fans who believe that he is only in the NBA because of his brother (which once led to one of Thanasis’s teammates offering a strong public rebuke). But on Sunday, it was Thanasis’s fellow NBA players who were making fun of him.